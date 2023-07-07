14-year-old boy from Waterbury reported missing

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for what state police said was an endangered runaway from Waterbury.

Troopers said 14-year-old Gabriel Ferron was last seen on July 5.

Gabriel Ferron, 14, of Waterbury, was last seen on July 5. (Connecticut State Police)

They described him as standing 5′6″ tall and weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He wore a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about Gabriel’s whereabouts was asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department at 203-574-6910.

