Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

14-year-old boy from Waterbury reported missing

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for what state police said was an endangered runaway from Waterbury.

Troopers said 14-year-old Gabriel Ferron was last seen on July 5.

Gabriel Ferron, 14, of Waterbury, was last seen on July 5.
Gabriel Ferron, 14, of Waterbury, was last seen on July 5.(Connecticut State Police)

They described him as standing 5′6″ tall and weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He wore a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about Gabriel’s whereabouts was asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department at 203-574-6910.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 7-year-old Yitzian Torres Garcia was fatally shot after a July 4 altercation ended...
7-year-old fatally shot, grandfather injured in argument over Jet Skis
The traffic signal at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and the I-84 West Exit 62 ramps...
Busy Manchester intersection expected to operate without traffic lights for about 2 weeks
Police identified the Jane Doe as Sarah Tatham Abbott.
West Haven police identified woman from a 44-year-old case
Connecticut residents surprised over higher tax bills this year
Connecticut residents surprised over higher car tax bills this year
Crash on Cromwell Avenue in Rocky Hill.
Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation on Cromwell Avenue in Rocky Hill

Latest News

roadway deaths - WFSB
‘Road to Zero Resolution’ aims to curb roadway deaths in Connecticut
Columbus House van - New Haven - WFSB
Temporary emergency homeless shelter opens in New Haven
New Haven temporary homeless shelter - WFSB
VIDEO: Temporary emergency homeless shelter opens in New Haven
Columbus House van - New Haven - WFSB
VIDEO: Temporary homeless shelter opens in New Haven