14-year-old boy from Waterbury reported missing
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for what state police said was an endangered runaway from Waterbury.
Troopers said 14-year-old Gabriel Ferron was last seen on July 5.
They described him as standing 5′6″ tall and weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
He wore a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
Anyone with information about Gabriel’s whereabouts was asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department at 203-574-6910.
