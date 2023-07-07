Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

84,000 children’s bicycles recalled for risk of handlebars detaching

Child bicycles from the company woom have been recalled for a possible issue of handlebars...
Child bicycles from the company woom have been recalled for a possible issue of handlebars detaching, causing a risk of falls and injuries, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.(CPSC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The company woom recalled approximately 84,000 of its Original Bicycles for a risk of handlebars detaching, posing a fall hazard for riders.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a news release that the recall includes all of the 2018-2021 model bikes, which were designed for riders from age 18 months to 14 years old. There have been 77 reports of the handlebar stem detaching or loosening, resulting in 19 injuries involving bruising, cuts or abrasions.

They were sold at woom.com, amazon.com and bicycle stores nationwide from September 2018 through March 2022 for between $200 and $530.

The bicycles were sold in six versions: balance bikes woom 1 and woom 1 Plus, as well as pedal bikes woom 2-6. They come in several colors, with “woom” on the front and sides.

The CPSC said people should stop using the recalled bicycles and contact woom Bikes USA for a free repair kit. The company said it is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Visit https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls to learn more about this and other recalls.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Cromwell Avenue in Rocky Hill.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Rocky Hill crash
The traffic signal at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and the I-84 West Exit 62 ramps...
Busy Manchester intersection expected to operate without traffic lights for about 2 weeks
Police say 7-year-old Yitzian Torres Garcia was fatally shot after a July 4 altercation ended...
7-year-old fatally shot, grandfather injured in argument over Jet Skis
Police identified the Jane Doe as Sarah Tatham Abbott.
West Haven police identified woman from a 44-year-old case
Justin Davenport
State police: Driver clocked at 130 mph on Route 2

Latest News

One suspect in an armed robbery spree was killed and an officer was injured in a shootout,...
Suspect killed, officer wounded as robbery spree ends with pursuit, shootout on Ohio interstate
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 consecutive life sentences but may still face death penalty
The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit...
NYC tour bus driver who slammed into city bus gets ticket for running red light
LNL: Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 life sentences
This happened on Wednesday around 6 p.m.
Oil tanker driver is arrested after testing 6 times above the legal limit