Air condition and water is vital in the hot summer months

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Some people are desperate for air conditioning, but their HVAC systems need repairing.

Contractors are super busy trying to keep people cool while others are soaking up the sun at public pools or parks.

Currently, Rocky Hill is one of the hottest places in the state.

Many residents in the area are cooling off in the pool or the shade at the park.

“I love the heat, so I’m good with it. I could live on the equator,” said Shirley Madeiros, Rocky Hill.

“We thought it would be good, we’d play, but it’s pretty hot. We just want to sit in the shade and go home,” said Eowyn Flathers, Rocky Hill.

However, there have also been some who are without air conditioning.

“Oh, it’s been really hot, especially on the second floor,” said Ermin Velic, Rocky Hill resident. “The sun hits it right on.”

Another Rocky Hill resident Nancy Hoss said, “It’s unbearable; I’m grateful for the backyard sprinkler and the air conditioning.”

A Channel 3 crew followed LA Mechanical Services LLC in town.

They get 20 calls a day from people in their hot homes who need help.

They say the systems are just like a car; they wear out and need work.

“ACs are breaking down. You know, it’s just like a car, it wears out,” said Mido Huric, Owner, of LA Mechanical Services.

Everyone has been carrying water around today, and in this heat it’s key.

The CDC says on hot days to drink 8-10 glasses of water.

