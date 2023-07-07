Summer Escapes
Connecticut Summer at the Museum Returns for 2023

It’s time to explore! From July 1 to September 4.
It's time to explore! From July 1 to September 4.
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The popular state program that enables Connecticut children to receive free admission at dozens of museums across the state during the summer months is returning for 2023 with more than 120 museums statewide participating.

Governor Lamont established the program in 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a way of providing children with engaging enrichment and learning experiences during the summer months.

Now in its third year, it is funded through a $10 million investment in federal COVID-19 recovery funding Connecticut received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“We are thrilled that we can bring back this popular summertime program for 2023 because it provides so many opportunities for Connecticut kids and their families,” said Governor Lamont. “The world-class museums and cultural institutions across Connecticut offer unmatched educational and recreational experiences that will keep kids engaged all season long and spark curiosity for years to come.”

Under the program, Connecticut children ages 18 and under – plus one accompanying adult – can receive free admission to any of the participating museums, including historic house museums, historic sites, historical societies, art museums, children’s museums, science centers, special-interest museums, natural history museums, university museums, arboretums/botanical gardens, and zoos.

The 2023 program begins on Saturday, July 1, 2023, and concludes on Monday, September 4, 2023.

The full list of participating museums is available at www.ctvisit.com/articles/connecticut-summer-museum-2023-free-admission-kids.

