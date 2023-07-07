Summer Escapes
Family Friday: Sailfest, hot air balloons & sand sculptures

With summer in full swing, our state is celebrating the season with local fests, seaside traditions and so much more!
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
New London Sailfest 2023

New London Sailfest 2023

  • July 8 & 9
  • Waterfront Park & nearby streets
  • Saturday: 10:00am – 11:00pm
  • 9:00pm – Fireworks Extravaganza
  • Sunday: 10:00am – 5:00pm
  • Beer tent, live entertainment, road race & more

Hot Air Balloon Flight on the Farm

  • July 7 – 9
  • Lyman Orchards
  • Hot air balloon glow – Friday 7:00pm – 9:30pm
  • Flights on Saturday & Sunday (viewing only)

46th Sand Sculpture Contest

  • Sunday, July 9th
  • Walnut Beach, Milford
  • Rain or shine
  • 8:15am – Registration
  • 12:30pm – Judging
  • 1:00pm – Awards

