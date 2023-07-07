Family Friday: Sailfest, hot air balloons & sand sculptures
Published: Jul. 7, 2023
(WFSB) - With summer in full swing, our state is celebrating the season with local fests, seaside traditions and so much more!
- July 8 & 9
- Waterfront Park & nearby streets
- Saturday: 10:00am – 11:00pm
- 9:00pm – Fireworks Extravaganza
- Sunday: 10:00am – 5:00pm
- Beer tent, live entertainment, road race & more
Hot Air Balloon Flight on the Farm
- July 7 – 9
- Lyman Orchards
- Hot air balloon glow – Friday 7:00pm – 9:30pm
- Flights on Saturday & Sunday (viewing only)
- Sunday, July 9th
- Walnut Beach, Milford
- Rain or shine
- 8:15am – Registration
- 12:30pm – Judging
- 1:00pm – Awards
