FDA grants full approval to drug proven to slow progression of Alzheimer’s

(WFSB) - For the first time ever, the FDA has granted full approval to a drug proven to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s.

Here in Connecticut, 80,000 people are struggling with Alzheimer’s.

The drug is called “Leqembi”. Full approval means it will be covered by Medicare.

The drug doesn’t cure the disease, but it targets a specific protein that forms plaques in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients.

Ruth James was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Her daughter Lori went through hoops to get her mom to be part of a trial back in April.

“She seems to be a little clearer. Definitely, she is not getting any worse. It seems like the battle with this is you can go along steady, and then there’s a big drop. She’s been very steady,” Lori said.

The drug is given intravenously once every two weeks and is only for those in the early stages of the disease.

A large trial found Leqembi slows progression by about 27%.

