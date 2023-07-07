Former Gov. Weicker to be laid to rest Monday

GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - Funeral arrangements have been set for former Gov. Lowell Weicker.

Weicker passed away last week at the age of 92.

The funeral has been planned for Monday, July 10, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Greenwich.

Eulogies will be delivered by Gov. Ned Lamont, former U.S. Sen. Christopher Dodd, Weicker’s sons, and his former chief of staff, Stanley A. Twardy Jr.

Rev. Canon Mark K. J. Robinson, former rector of St. Ann’s Episcopal Church in Old Lyme, CT, and longtime friend of the Weicker family, will officiate, with help from Rev. Dr. Justin E. Crisp, priest in charge of St. Barnabas.

Following the service, there will be a gun salute and formal military honors at the burial following the service at Putnam Cemetery in Greenwich. A wide range of U.S. and Connecticut state officials are expected to attend.

“To give one’s life to public service, as Lowell Weicker did, is holy,” Crisp said. “We are honored to welcome the Weicker family home to St. Barnabas, of which Governor Weicker was a founder and where he and his wife, Claudia, were married. As we commend him to God, we thank God for the great good, determination, and principle to which his life bore constant witness.”

The service will be televised on the Connecticut Network and available online at the Connecticut Network and the St. Barnabas website, www.stbarnabasgreenwich.org.

Channel 3 also plans to livestream it.

Weicker died in June 28 of a short illness, his family said in a statement.

He was a first selectman for Greenwich, a U.S. congressman, and a U.S. senator in addition to holding the governor’s office for a term.

