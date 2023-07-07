Summer Escapes
Large Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots lure people to stores for tickets

Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
By Matt McFarland
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The odds of winning may be stacked against players, but that hasn’t stopped them from trying their luck at Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot and Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

Together, they combined for more than a billion dollars.

Mega Millions was at $427 million. Powerball was at $590 million.

“[I get a] quick pick, and then I have a set of numbers I’ve been playing occasionally for over 30 years,” said Ralph Buccitti of New Haven.

Friday night’s Mega Millions grand prize has been growing since April. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot has ballooned as well.

That meant plenty of people decided to get in on the action.

“[I] only play when the jackpots are big,” Buccitti said. “Half a billion dollars is pretty serious money. It’s a shot, a long shot, but you give it a try.”

Inside the Shell Food Mart on Townsend Avenue in New Haven, the lotto machine buzzed.

“[I’d] leave the state, go away somewhere, take trips [and] vacations,” said Miguel Rodriguez of New Haven.

With the Powerball drawing, after federal and state taxes, Connecticut residents who opt for the cash payout would get more than $170 million.

For Mega Million, it would be more than $123 million dollars.

“There’s all kinds of things that you think about, helping people that really need, family, friends, even organizations,” Buccitti said. “It would be so overwhelming to win that kind of money.”

The drawing for Mega Millions was set for 11 p.m. on Friday.

Powerball was set for Saturday.

