Man accused of lighting fire at monument in Meriden

MERIDN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces several charges after police determined that he lit a fire near a monument in Meriden.

Police said they arrested Victor Walsh, 35, on Thursday.

Victor Walsh was arrested for lighting a fire in a light fixture near a monument in Meriden, police said. (Meriden police)

They said that shortly after 4 p.m., firefighters were called to the Meriden Veterans Memorial Monuments on Broad Street for a report of someone using a cardboard sign to fan a fire within a light fixture.

“Upon arrival, officers made contact with 35-year-old Victor Walsh, who was manipulating a plastic hub cap within the fire at the time,” police said in a news release. “Mr. Walsh stated he discarded a book in the light fixture and it then caught fire.”

Police said the fire was extinguished by firefighters.

The City of Meriden Fire Marshall’s office responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

“The fire was determined to be ignited by an outside source and not an electrical issue within the lighting fixture,” police said. “After speaking with Mr. Walsh and with the original caller, it was determined that Mr. Walsh placed the book and a plastic hub cap within the light fixture and ignited the flame.”

Walsh was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace, third-degree criminal mischief, and reckless burning.

He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and was scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court at a later date.

