New London ranked one of Realtor.com’s most affordable beach towns for homebuyers

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – If you’re looking for an affordable beach house, look no further.

New London was ranked one of the most affordable beach towns for homebuyers.

Realtor.com ranked it number 3 on the list of most affordable beach towns for homebuyers this year.

“My husband and I just fell in love with the vibe. It’s very active, there’s people walking around, biking,” said Mary McCarthy of New London.

Realtor.com found New London has some of the most affordable beach homes compared to hundreds of other areas in the country.

“We were able to buy a 3 bedroom 2 1/5 bath refinished attic, with very little land and don’t have much maintenance, and we’re living by the water. I’m a teacher, and we can afford it,” McCarthy said.

You can find houses in the $200,000 dollar range, walking distance from the beach.

While that’s not cheap, it’s much more affordable than surrounding towns.

The lower taxes over the past few years have played a role in the affordability of the growing 6-square-mile town.

“It has the beaches, it has the towns, it has the jobs, it has the economy,” said Ann Stewart with William Raveis Real Estate.

The town has public and private beaches.

Ocean beach is just one public beach with white sand, a board walk and easy access to the public.

“It’s a hidden gem for now so get your house while you can,” said Stewart.

