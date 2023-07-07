Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

New London ranked one of Realtor.com’s most affordable beach towns for homebuyers

New London ranked one of the most affordable beach towns for homebuyers
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – If you’re looking for an affordable beach house, look no further.

New London was ranked one of the most affordable beach towns for homebuyers.

Realtor.com ranked it number 3 on the list of most affordable beach towns for homebuyers this year.

“My husband and I just fell in love with the vibe. It’s very active, there’s people walking around, biking,” said Mary McCarthy of New London.

Realtor.com found New London has some of the most affordable beach homes compared to hundreds of other areas in the country.

“We were able to buy a 3 bedroom 2 1/5 bath refinished attic, with very little land and don’t have much maintenance, and we’re living by the water. I’m a teacher, and we can afford it,” McCarthy said.

You can find houses in the $200,000 dollar range, walking distance from the beach.

While that’s not cheap, it’s much more affordable than surrounding towns.

The lower taxes over the past few years have played a role in the affordability of the growing 6-square-mile town.

“It has the beaches, it has the towns, it has the jobs, it has the economy,” said Ann Stewart with William Raveis Real Estate.

The town has public and private beaches.

Ocean beach is just one public beach with white sand, a board walk and easy access to the public.

“It’s a hidden gem for now so get your house while you can,” said Stewart.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found shot to death in the area of Hillside Avenue and Kellogg Street in Waterbury...
Woman found shot to death in Waterbury
Teenage girl hurt by fireworks at 4th of July party
16-year-old severely burned during fireworks incident
Connecticut residents surprised over higher tax bills this year
Connecticut residents surprised over higher car tax bills this year
The incident first unfolded inside a train and carried on onto the platform.
2 men sought following New Haven train station shooting
Injuries were reported in a crash on Rt. 8 in Harwinton.
Wolcott man killed in Harwinton Route 8 south crash

Latest News

New London ranked one of the most affordable beach towns for homebuyers
New London ranked one of the most affordable beach towns for homebuyers
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
Crash closes I-395 south in Waterford
Wildfire smoke's impact on car air filters
The importance of having a clean air filter in your vehicle
Norwich firefighters say equipment from the city is failing them
Norwich firefighters say equipment from the city is failing them