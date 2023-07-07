Summer Escapes
Oil tanker driver is arrested after testing 6 times above the legal limit

This happened on Wednesday around 6 p.m.
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police responded to a report of a suspected intoxicated man driving an oil delivery truck.

The call was made by the driver’s employer who stopped the truck and waited for police to arrive Wednesday around 6 p.m.

The man was identified as Joshua William Blanchette, 35, of Lisbon.

At the time, the Blanchette was carrying approximately 2,200 gallons of fuel oil.

He was put through the Standardized Sobriety Tests on scene.

Blanchette was arrested for being 6x over the legal limit for Commercial MVs (.04).

He was released on $10,000 bond the same night and due to appear at court on July 18.

