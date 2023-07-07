Summer Escapes
‘Road to Zero Resolution’ aims to curb roadway deaths in Connecticut

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he plans to join the state Department of Transportation commissioner to highlight a new plan.
By Marcy Jones
Published: Jul. 7, 2023
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)- Lawmakers plan to meet with community leaders on Friday to discuss how to curb roadway fatalities across the state.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he plans to join the state Department of Transportation commissioner to highlight a new plan that aims reduce the number of deadly crashes on Connecticut roads.

The event will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Broad Street and Farmington Avenue.

The “Road to Zero Resolution” plan will call for immediate action and more resources that advocates said will save lives.

The goal is to decrease traffic fatalities and improve overall roadway safety for drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

Traffic fatalities have been the leading cause of death for Americans under the age of 54. They also have been responsible for killing more than 100 people per day, according to Blumenthal’s office.

The senator said that last year in the State of Connecticut, 228 pedestrians suffered serious injuries from vehicles and 73 pedestrians were struck and killed by cars.

While the specifics of the resolution were not yet made clear, Channel 3 learned that the group planned to call for more resources and support around the state.

