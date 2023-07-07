Sailfest kicks off tomorrow in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - New London is gearing up for a busy weekend as Sailfest kicks off tomorrow.

Things will be a little different this year, but the crowds are going to be the same.

“This is our eighth year in business and it’s always been our biggest weekend every year,” said Rod Cornish.

Rod Cornish owns Hot Rod Café.

Like many Bank Street business owners, he’s putting the finishing touches on his restaurant for the weekend.

His rooftop seats about fifty and is already sold out for tomorrow’s fireworks show.

This year, the festival is only two days instead of three.

Concerns from New London Police about having enough officers on hand to keep everyone safe is a big reason why.

“We’re working with the police. We shortened the event down just to make sure we’d have enough coverage,” said Barbara Neff, Sailfest Organizer.

With thousands of people expected downtown, no parking signs have gone up all over the streets.

The city is encouraging people to use rideshare apps.

“We keep busy at Sailfest,” said William Bockstein.

William Bockstein has driven for Harry’s Taxi since the 1980s in New London.

He says Sailfest is always a busy weekend for him.

“Bringing people in especially after the fireworks. The fireworks display Saturday night is the highlight of it,” Bockstein said.

The event is free.

Police remind you not to bring any weapons, pets, backpacks, or strollers.

Event organizers say this brings a nearly sixty million dollar economic boom to southeastern Connecticut.

“People make memories. They’ll remember coming here with their families. We’ll have people, three generations that will come down, and they all know the event,” Neff said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.