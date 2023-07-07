Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

State police seek public’s help to identify woman following vehicle assault

State police were looking to identify a woman following a motor vehicle assault on Route 9 in...
State police were looking to identify a woman following a motor vehicle assault on Route 9 in Cromwell on July 6.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - State police are looking to identify a woman who may have been involved in a motor vehicle assault.

Troopers said it happened Thursday along Route 9 south near exit 27 in Cromwell.

They posted photos of the woman to Facebook.

“The vehicle pictured as well as the female subject are looking to be identified by Troop H,” state police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call troopers at 860-534-1000.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 7-year-old Yitzian Torres Garcia was fatally shot after a July 4 altercation ended...
7-year-old fatally shot, grandfather injured in argument over Jet Skis
The traffic signal at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and the I-84 West Exit 62 ramps...
Busy Manchester intersection expected to operate without traffic lights for about 2 weeks
Police identified the Jane Doe as Sarah Tatham Abbott.
West Haven police identified woman from a 44-year-old case
Crash on Cromwell Avenue in Rocky Hill.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Rocky Hill crash
Connecticut residents surprised over higher tax bills this year
Connecticut residents surprised over higher car tax bills this year

Latest News

It’s time to explore! From July 1 to September 4.
Connecticut Summer at the Museum Returns for 2023
temperature trend - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Continued hot & humid, becoming unsettled this weekend!
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Large Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots lure people to stores for tickets
A tractor trailer took down several utility poles along Nod Road in Clinton on July 6,...
Tractor trailer takes down multiple utility poles along road in Clinton