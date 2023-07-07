State police seek public’s help to identify woman following vehicle assault

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - State police are looking to identify a woman who may have been involved in a motor vehicle assault.

Troopers said it happened Thursday along Route 9 south near exit 27 in Cromwell.

They posted photos of the woman to Facebook.

“The vehicle pictured as well as the female subject are looking to be identified by Troop H,” state police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call troopers at 860-534-1000.

