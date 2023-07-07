Summer Escapes
Teen passenger killed in Salisbury crash

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SALISBURY, CT (WFSB) - A teenage passenger in a vehicle that crashed in Salisbury Thursday night has died, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troopers identified the victim as 19-year-old Jason Marc Titunik of Sarasota, FL.

According to state police, the driver of the vehicle lost control on Route 44 eastbound, just east of Twin Lakes Road, around 6:20 p.m.

The vehicle collided with a utility pole in the right shoulder.

The driver suffered only minor injuries.

Titunik, however, had to be transported to Sharon Hospital for life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

What caused the driver to lose control remained under investigation as of Friday morning.

State police sought dashcam video of the incident.

Anyone with a camera who may have recorded anything, or who simply has information about what happened, was asked to contact state police.

