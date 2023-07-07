Temporary emergency homeless shelter opens in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The City of New Haven is opening a temporary emergency shelter on Friday to help those in need.

City officials hope it will help ease homelessness.

The new shelter is located at 209 Terminal Ln., off Ella T Grasso Boulevard. It’s also near Columbus House, a long-time shelter and service provider in New Haven.

It’s not too far from a former tent encampment the city broke down back in the spring.

According to the city, the new emergency shelter will expand its ability to provide safe, temporary housing with beds for up to 50 individuals who have been experiencing homelessness in the Elm City.

The site is owned by Columbus House, an organization that’s been assisting those without homes in New Haven for more than 40 years.

Another provider, Upon this Rock Ministries, will run the facility each night.

Starting Friday, the shelter opens from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. seven days a week.

It will run through the end of October.

That’s when the seasonal shelters and warming centers will re-open for the winter season.

Providers said the temporary shelter was not just designed to offer up a place to sleep, but also address longer term needs as well.

