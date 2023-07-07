Tractor trailer takes down multiple utility poles along road in Clinton

CLINTON, CT (WFSB) - Several utility poles along a stretch of road in Clinton were taken down by a tractor trailer, according to firefighters.

The Clinton Volunteer Fire Department said that on Thursday around 1:50 p.m., it was dispatched to the area of 112 Nod Rd.

A tractor trailer took down several utility poles along Nod Road in Clinton on July 6, according to firefighters. (Clinton Volunteer Fire Department)

Firefighters said that initial reports had the driver of the tractor trailer heading west on Nod Road when the driver took down the poles.

“Clinton fire shut down the road between Old Nod and East Shore,” the department said. “Eversource responded to shutdown power to the area, so crews could work safely.”

Clinton firefighters said there were no injuries and the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.