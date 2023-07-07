Summer Escapes
Volunteers work to restore vandalized historic rail cars

It’s been more than a month since volunteers with the Railroad Museum of New England discovered several of their historic rail cars vandalized.
By Audrey Russo
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Members have been raising money to restore the damaged equipment to full historical accuracy.

12-year-old Christopher Forgette said, “I love trains because they are so powerful.”

It’s far from the little engine that could, but the Naugatuck Railroad’s Historical heft is still chugging up the hill of present-day vandalism.

Several pieces of equipment were spray painted & damaged back in May.

The cost is steep but steeper still is the amount of volunteer time needed to restore a car back its former glory.

The vandalized rail cars are adding to the four other restoration project the volunteers were hoping to get done just this year

Volunteer and member Rachel Gori said, “we want to keep everything as historically accurate as possible.”

The boxcars were last painted in 1971, but that costly historical accuracy has a flipside.

The Railroad Museum of New England held a fundraising event last month where train enthusiasts could pay to take pictures in a setting straight out of the history books.

“We were here for hours doing a night photo shoot,” said Gori. “Keeping the history alive, the history of locomotives is really important here.”

Anyone that wants to donate to the restoration effort should click here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

