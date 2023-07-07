Wallingford police find stolen gun, drugs during traffic stop

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was hit with a number of charges after Wallingford police said they found a stolen gun and drugs during a traffic stop.

They identified the driver as Deyshon Eric Pina, 30, whom they also discovered had a warrant for his arrest out of Bridgeport.

Deyshon Eric Pina was arrested by Wallingford police on July 7. (Wallingford police)

Police said they conducted a vehicle stop in the area of North Colony Road and Yale Avenue in Wallingford on Friday around 1:40 a.m.

They said they noticed a black Buick SUV had expired plates and its driver didn’t put on the headlights.

Pina initially failed to identify himself and claimed he left his license home, police said. They eventually identified him and learned about the warrant out of Bridgeport.

“The driver was asked to step out of the vehicle and a bulge was observed in his right and left pockets,” police said. “The driver was found to be in possession of eighteen green capsules containing cocaine and two black ziplock style bags containing 4 grams of marijuana. A search of the vehicle was conducted and a stolen black 9mm pistol was found along with a seven round magazine, 3-9mm (hollow point) rounds, one shell casing, 38 (solid point) rounds, and a black backpack containing merchandise.”

Wallingford police said they discovered a stolen gun, ammunition and drugs during a traffic stop on July 7. (Wallingford police)

Pina was charged with illegal possession of weapon in a motor vehicle, violation of pistol permit requirement, stealing a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition/defense weapon, criminal possession of a pistol, interfering with an officer, possession with intent to sell narcotics, possession of controlled substance, failure to renew registration, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and failure to have headlamps illuminated.

He was held on bonds totaling $26,000. He also faced a judge on Friday.

