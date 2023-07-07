Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

‘We’ve just been living the good life’: 3-year-old beats brain cancer

A 3-year-old boy in Texas is back home after beating brain cancer. (Source: KCBD)
By Patricia Perry and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’DONNELL, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) – A 3-year-old boy in Texas is back home after beating brain cancer.

In October of last year, Kal Luke Mires had a seizure. Doctors found a brain tumor, and he went through a 20-hour brain surgery and months of chemo treatment.

Kal Luke was in and out of the hospital for seven months. His parents, Toby and Katy Mires, said they’re happy to see their son feeling well again.

“It was seven months I want to forget, but we saved his life and that’s what matters,” his mom said.

Now, Kal Luke has rung the cancer-free bell.

“He is completely free of anything, and he is in remission,” his mom said. “We’ve just been living the good life.”

Thanks to doctors and everyone who helped the family, residents of O’Donnell saw Kal Luke at a rodeo Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, doing what he loves – being a little cowboy.

“Good day for all of us to be back and be in front of the whole town, and have a healthy boy here with us,” Toby Mires said.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Cromwell Avenue in Rocky Hill.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Rocky Hill crash
The traffic signal at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and the I-84 West Exit 62 ramps...
Busy Manchester intersection expected to operate without traffic lights for about 2 weeks
Police say 7-year-old Yitzian Torres Garcia was fatally shot after a July 4 altercation ended...
7-year-old fatally shot, grandfather injured in argument over Jet Skis
Police identified the Jane Doe as Sarah Tatham Abbott.
West Haven police identified woman from a 44-year-old case
Justin Davenport
State police: Driver clocked at 130 mph on Route 2

Latest News

FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units during a visit...
The US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package
ARCHIVO - Foto del 12 de abril del 2018, Britney Spears la 29ma edición del GLAAD Media Awards...
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in face while trying to get Wembanyama’s attention
File - Construction workers work with rebar at a site on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York. On...
Cooler hiring in June could help the Fed achieve an elusive ‘soft landing’ for US economy
A tractor trailer took down several utility poles along Nod Road in Clinton on July 6,...
Tractor trailer takes down multiple utility poles along road in Clinton
Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut