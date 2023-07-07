Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Woman arrested outside Taylor Swift’s beachfront Rhode Island home on trespassing charge

FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — A woman who was previously warned to stay away from Taylor Swift’s home in Rhode Island was arrested this week outside the beachfront property, police said.

The woman was discovered in front of the home and arrested on Monday, said Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella.

TMZ published photos showing someone in handcuffs outside the home’s gates, which had multiple “No Trespassing” signs.

Overzealous fans have been a problem for Swift over the years, with several arrests at her homes.

In July 2019, an Iowa man who said he wanted to meet Swift was arrested near her beachfront mansion carrying a crowbar and lock picks, and a New Jersey man was caught inside the home months later. A Florida man who broke into Swift’s home in New York City in 2018 was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to criminal contempt and attempted burglary.

It’s unclear if Swift was home on Monday. She is in the middle of a 52-show stadium tour dubbed “Eras.” On Friday, she released “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” a re-recorded version of her third album.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Cromwell Avenue in Rocky Hill.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Rocky Hill crash
The traffic signal at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and the I-84 West Exit 62 ramps...
Busy Manchester intersection expected to operate without traffic lights for about 2 weeks
Police say 7-year-old Yitzian Torres Garcia was fatally shot after a July 4 altercation ended...
7-year-old fatally shot, grandfather injured in argument over Jet Skis
Police identified the Jane Doe as Sarah Tatham Abbott.
West Haven police identified woman from a 44-year-old case
Justin Davenport
State police: Driver clocked at 130 mph on Route 2

Latest News

Child bicycles from the company woom have been recalled for a possible issue of handlebars...
84,000 children’s bicycles recalled for possible fall hazard
UPS worker strike edges closer after contract negotiations break down
UPS worker strike edges closer after contract negotiations break down
UPS worker strike edges closer after contract negotiations break down
File - Construction workers work with rebar at a site on Tuesday June 6, 2023, in New York. On...
US hiring cools but employers still add 209,000 jobs in sign of resilient economy
State police were looking to identify a woman following a motor vehicle assault on Route 9 in...
State police seek public’s help to identify woman following vehicle assault