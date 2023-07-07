Young athletes brave the heat in little league all-star district tournaments

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Several little league all-star district tournaments are going on across the state.

Athletes of all ages have been taking the field today.

Earlier tonight, Channel 3 was down in Orange where we spoke with some little leaguers who aren’t letting the heat affect their game.

Ryan Sehempp, and the rest of the 11 to 12-year-old Orange Little League all-star team, played under the 90-degree sun Thursday afternoon.

“I had a water jug and cooling towels and stuff like that to cool my face off whenever I get hot,” Ryan said.

He’s one of many playing in Connecticut’s District 4 little league tournament.

Groundskeeper Chris Small has spent a lot of his time in the heat making sure the fields are good to go.

“If there’s no practice, we do it at 7 am when it isn’t that hot and we keep people off it the rest of the time. There’re times we have practices and then we have to come back and do it again. It’s miserable, there’s no other way to say it,” said Chris Small, Town of Orange Grounds Supervisor.

But there may be a way around it come game time.

Orange Little League President Eric Jadach has a tall task scheduling games around the scorching sun.

He said he tries to push start times back whenever he can to keep fans and players cool.

“We’ll start them around 5:30-6:00 PM, then have a later game so it’s under the lights and less hot,” Small said. “Every time kids are coming off the field, we tell them to grab a water, get a drink every inning, every half inning. We even have an extra cooler to just prepare and wet towels to cool them off.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.