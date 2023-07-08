Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Driver charged with murder after shooting man in SUV

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a man was shot and killed in an SUV Friday afternoon in New Haven.

New Haven police received a 911 call around 12:38 p.m. reporting that a man was shot in his vehicle and was being taken to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Police met the vehicle, an Acura MDX, at the emergency room entrance and secured it as a crime scene.

The victim was identified as 49-year-old Sean Peterson.

Peterson suffered a single gunshot wound to his left rib cage. He was receiving treatment at the ER but ultimately succumbed to his injury.

Following a thorough investigation with several interviews, police determined the shooter was the vehicle’s driver, William Brown.

Brown was taken into custody on-site and was charged with murder and firearm-related charges. He is currently being held on $1 million bond.

“This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Sean Peterson,” said New Haven police chief Karl Jacobson. “I commend our investigators for their thorough and diligent work in brining the suspect responsible for this crime to justice.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Cromwell Avenue in Rocky Hill.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Rocky Hill crash
State police were looking to identify a woman following a motor vehicle assault on Route 9 in...
State police seek public’s help to identify woman following vehicle assault
Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: More Unsettled Weather This Weekend & An *Alert* for Potential Flooding!
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
This happened on Wednesday around 6 p.m.
Oil tanker driver is arrested after testing 6 times above the legal limit

Latest News

Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: More Unsettled Weather This Weekend & An *Alert* for Potential Flooding!
The incident first unfolded inside a train and carried on onto the platform.
2 men sought following shooting at Union Station in New Haven
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Woman arrested outside Taylor Swift’s beachfront Rhode Island home on trespassing charge
4th of July celebrations continue in Meriden
4th of July celebrations continue in Meriden