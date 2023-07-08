Driver charged with murder after shooting man in SUV

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a man was shot and killed in an SUV Friday afternoon in New Haven.

New Haven police received a 911 call around 12:38 p.m. reporting that a man was shot in his vehicle and was being taken to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Police met the vehicle, an Acura MDX, at the emergency room entrance and secured it as a crime scene.

The victim was identified as 49-year-old Sean Peterson.

Peterson suffered a single gunshot wound to his left rib cage. He was receiving treatment at the ER but ultimately succumbed to his injury.

Following a thorough investigation with several interviews, police determined the shooter was the vehicle’s driver, William Brown.

Brown was taken into custody on-site and was charged with murder and firearm-related charges. He is currently being held on $1 million bond.

“This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Sean Peterson,” said New Haven police chief Karl Jacobson. “I commend our investigators for their thorough and diligent work in brining the suspect responsible for this crime to justice.”

