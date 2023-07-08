Summer Escapes
Man shoots himself in hand, Found with illegal “ghost guns”

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - A 35-year-old man from Naugatuck has been arrested for owning illegal ghost guns.

35-year-old Christopher Hawksley of Margaret Circle shot a gun in his home, sustaining a gunshot wound to the hand.

Police came to investigate and discovered two firearms without serial numbers, commonly known as “ghost guns”.

They also discovered another firearm in stored in a car.

Hawksley was treated for his injury and later released from Waterbury Hospital, police said.

Hawksley was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm and criminal negligent storage of a firearm, among other charges

