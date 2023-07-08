Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

US soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces she’ll retire after the NWSL season

FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring...
FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Megan Rapinoe announced Saturday she’ll retire at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season.

Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Instagram, saying she “never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever.”

“It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game,” the Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup champion said.

The U.S. team is aiming for a third consecutive title when the Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Cromwell Avenue in Rocky Hill.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Rocky Hill crash
State police were looking to identify a woman following a motor vehicle assault on Route 9 in...
State police seek public’s help to identify woman following vehicle assault
Technical Discussion: More Unsettled Weather This Weekend & An *Alert* for Potential Flooding!
Technical Discussion: More Unsettled Weather This Weekend & An *Alert* for Potential Flooding!
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
This happened on Wednesday around 6 p.m.
Oil tanker driver is arrested after testing 6 times above the legal limit

Latest News

Target announces deals for back-to-school starting this month.
Target offering back-to-school deals for teachers, students starting in July
FILE - Advocates gather for a rally at the state Capitol complex in Nashville, Tenn., to oppose...
Tennessee can enforce ban on transgender care for minors, court says
FILE - The six plane occupants were pronounced dead on scene shortly after authorities found...
Six people are dead after a plane crashes and catches fire in Southern California, officials say
This photo provided by Vermont State Police shows Rutland City Police Officer Jessica...
A Vermont police officer, aged 19, died in a crash with a burglary suspect she was chasing