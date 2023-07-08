Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

One of state’s biggest Fourth of July celebrations underway in the Capitol City

One of our state’s biggest Fourth of July celebrations is underway in the Capitol City.
By Mike Cerullo
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One of our state’s biggest Fourth of July celebrations is underway in the Capitol City.

The excitement is building and the energy is high for the Hartford Bonanza!

Live music is scheduled all night long, along with food trucks and dozens of vendors.

The historic carousel was up and running at Bushnell Park, and people could even take tours of the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch.

The annual event draws thousands of people every year.

Despite this being a rain date, the big crowd is already taking shape.

“Beautiful, I love it, beautiful, going to see the fireworks tonight and everybody’s having a beautiful time,” said Chris Rodriguez, Event Attendee.

The fireworks start at 9:45 PM.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Cromwell Avenue in Rocky Hill.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Rocky Hill crash
State police were looking to identify a woman following a motor vehicle assault on Route 9 in...
State police seek public’s help to identify woman following vehicle assault
Technical Discussion: More Unsettled Weather This Weekend & An *Alert* for Potential Flooding!
Technical Discussion: Early Warning Weather Alert Sun Evening Through Tue AM Due To Flooding Concerns!
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
This happened on Wednesday around 6 p.m.
Oil tanker driver is arrested after testing 6 times above the legal limit

Latest News

Shooting
Man shoots himself in hand, Found with illegal “ghost guns”
Technical Discussion: More Unsettled Weather This Weekend & An *Alert* for Potential Flooding!
Technical Discussion: Early Warning Weather Alert Sun Evening Through Tue AM Due To Flooding Concerns!
New Haven Police Generic
Driver charged with murder after shooting man in SUV
The incident first unfolded inside a train and carried on onto the platform.
2 men sought following shooting at Union Station in New Haven