One of state’s biggest Fourth of July celebrations underway in the Capitol City

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One of our state’s biggest Fourth of July celebrations is underway in the Capitol City.

The excitement is building and the energy is high for the Hartford Bonanza!

Live music is scheduled all night long, along with food trucks and dozens of vendors.

The historic carousel was up and running at Bushnell Park, and people could even take tours of the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch.

The annual event draws thousands of people every year.

Despite this being a rain date, the big crowd is already taking shape.

“Beautiful, I love it, beautiful, going to see the fireworks tonight and everybody’s having a beautiful time,” said Chris Rodriguez, Event Attendee.

The fireworks start at 9:45 PM.

