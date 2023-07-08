Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Some CT parks, ponds, and beaches closed due to bacteria levels

Multiple state park beaches were closed because of high levels of bacteria found.
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple state park beaches were closed because of high levels of bacteria found.

On the third day of a heat wave in CT, bacteria levels found in the water changed the plans for families visiting Stratton Brook State Park.

“Whenever we come here we usually go straight for the water,” said Zanylah Ward, Hartford. “It’s really sad because it’s a hot day today and we couldn’t really swim. We’ve packed up our things and are heading back out.”

Sean Glenn has enjoyed Stratton Brook her whole life and now takes her two kids to enjoy the water.

“People need places to come and be outside and just cool off and you know, it’s a state park, it should be a place that we really honor and take care of and are able to use,” Glenn said.

Four areas were closed after bacteria was found Thursday.

It was retested today and the results come in tomorrow.

Out of the 21 state-owned designated swimming areas, Lake Waramaug State Park, Quaddick State Park, Stratton Brook State Park, and Wharton Brook State Park were closed.

DEEP says heavy rainfall can play a role in the increased number of bacteria.

“If those areas need to remain closed based on tomorrow’s results, the earliest they would be reopened is Tuesday or Wednesday depending on results back from our testing on Monday/Tuesday,” DEEP said in a statement to Channel 3.

“If I don’t get in the pool, I’m gonna be melting like a popsicle,” said Amios Armour, Enfield.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Cromwell Avenue in Rocky Hill.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Rocky Hill crash
Police say 7-year-old Yitzian Torres Garcia was fatally shot after a July 4 altercation ended...
7-year-old fatally shot, grandfather injured in argument over Jet Skis
The traffic signal at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and the I-84 West Exit 62 ramps...
Busy Manchester intersection expected to operate without traffic lights for about 2 weeks
Police identified the Jane Doe as Sarah Tatham Abbott.
West Haven police identified woman from a 44-year-old case
FORECAST: From a heat wave to an *Alert* for potential flooding!
Technical Discussion: From a heat wave to an *Alert* for potential flooding!

Latest News

4th of July celebrations continue in Meriden
4th of July celebrations continue in Meriden
4th of July celebrations continue in Meriden
4th of July celebrations continue in Meriden
Some CT parks, ponds, and beaches closed due to bacteria levels
Some CT parks, ponds, and beaches closed due to bacteria levels
FDA grants full approval to drug proven to slow progression of Alzheimer’s
FDA grants full approval to drug proven to slow progression of Alzheimer’s