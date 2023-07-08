Some CT parks, ponds, and beaches closed due to bacteria levels

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple state park beaches were closed because of high levels of bacteria found.

On the third day of a heat wave in CT, bacteria levels found in the water changed the plans for families visiting Stratton Brook State Park.

“Whenever we come here we usually go straight for the water,” said Zanylah Ward, Hartford. “It’s really sad because it’s a hot day today and we couldn’t really swim. We’ve packed up our things and are heading back out.”

Sean Glenn has enjoyed Stratton Brook her whole life and now takes her two kids to enjoy the water.

“People need places to come and be outside and just cool off and you know, it’s a state park, it should be a place that we really honor and take care of and are able to use,” Glenn said.

Four areas were closed after bacteria was found Thursday.

It was retested today and the results come in tomorrow.

Out of the 21 state-owned designated swimming areas, Lake Waramaug State Park, Quaddick State Park, Stratton Brook State Park, and Wharton Brook State Park were closed.

DEEP says heavy rainfall can play a role in the increased number of bacteria.

“If those areas need to remain closed based on tomorrow’s results, the earliest they would be reopened is Tuesday or Wednesday depending on results back from our testing on Monday/Tuesday,” DEEP said in a statement to Channel 3.

“If I don’t get in the pool, I’m gonna be melting like a popsicle,” said Amios Armour, Enfield.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.