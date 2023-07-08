Summer Escapes
SOMETHING’S COOKING: Vecchitto’s is serving a scoop of Italian ice and a scoop of history

With the warmer weather quickly setting in, the best way to cool off is with a cool dessert.
By Roger Susanin
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) - With the warmer weather quickly setting in, the best way to cool off is with a cool dessert.

Edyse Smith says swinging by Vecchitto’s in Old Lyme with her granddaughter Julia is like visiting family.

Edyse has been been coming here so long that the owners still address her by her childhood nickname.

“They called me sister,” said Smith. “The Vecchitto family are probably some of the only people left that still call me sister.”

Sister isn’t Vecchitto’s only long time regular.

Gaetano and Giovanina opened their original location in Middletown in 1930 not long after moving to Connecticut from sicily.

The Old Lyme location followed in the 40s.

The vecchitto tradition continues when Ann Vecchitto Anderson owns both locations with her two brothers and cousin.

They make the Italian ice the same way their grandparents did.

Ann’s favorite is the traditional chocolate-almond combo with toasted almonds and topped with cherries!

Everyone who places an order is an honorary Vecchitto.

