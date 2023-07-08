Traffic advisory in effect for busy weekend in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s going to be a fun weekend in Hartford!

From sports games to fireworks, a lot is going on in the Capital City.

“Overall, I’m feeling super excited,” said Jonathan Barber, Musician.

Jonathan Barber is a drummer and he’s getting ready to headline the musical performance at this year’s Hartford Bonanza.

“I have a nice set of music prepared for everyone and I can’t wait to just see the smiles on people’s faces, and people dancing, and moving and just having a good time,” Barber said.

Hartford Bonanza is the Capital City’s Independence Day celebration.

The event features live music, food trucks, and fireworks.

“We’re excited to bring back for the third year in a row, to find a new way to have an Independence Day tradition for the city, and we’re excited to be here,” said Jeff Devereux, Event Director, First Night Hartford.

Hartford Bonanza was supposed to take place last weekend but was pushed to this Saturday because of the weather.

Several thousand people are expected to attend the Hartford Bonanza at Bushnell Park.

The fireworks start at 9:45 pm.

“It’ll be a big event, a big draw, and we hope the city comes out and the surrounding communities come out and enjoy the day. It’s going to be a good day in Hartford tomorrow,” Devereux said.

Also happening tomorrow in Hartford, the Yard Goats will take on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Dunkin’ Park.

At 7 pm, the Hartford Athletic will play the San Diego Loyal at Trinity Health Stadium.

With thousands of people entering the Capital City on Saturday, Hartford police have issued a traffic advisory.

They’re urging people to plan accordingly and give themselves plenty of time to get to where they need to be.

“Events like this I think are great ways to bring people together and create new bonds and create better connections within the city and within the region,” Devereux said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.