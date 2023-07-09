Summer Escapes
21-year-old killed in Vernon motorcycle crash

Vernon police cruiser.
Vernon police cruiser.(WFSB File)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say 21-year-old Manchester man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night.

Police say the crash happened just before 11:09 p.m. near Tunnel Road and South Frontage Road in Vernon.

Vernon police located a heavily damaged motorcycle in the road. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

An adult male was laying off the roadway and suffered significant injuries.

The victim was taken by Vernon EMS to Rockville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 21-year-old Cameron Blake of Manchester.

The crash is still under investigation by Vernon police and Metro Traffic Services.

No other details were immediately available.

