32-year-old in stable condition after New London shooting

Christopher Soto-Marrero (left) and Carlos Figueroa (right)
Christopher Soto-Marrero (left) and Carlos Figueroa (right)(New London Police)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - A 32-year-old man is in stable condition after a shooting in the area of Golden Street and Union Street.

Police said they responded to a report of a person shot at 3:33 AM.

The victim was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital before police arrived.

He was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is in stable condition, police said.

When police first arrived, two men in a silver Chevy Silverado pickup truck fled the scene.

Police followed the truck into Waterford until the pickup truck suffered a mechanical failure.

As the vehicle stopped, the passenger, 28-year-old Carlos Figueroa, ran from the truck.

He was taken into custody without incident and was found to have a firearm on him.

The driver, 28-year-old Christopher Soto-Marrero, was also taken into custody without incident.

Figueroa was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, possession of an extended magazine, and interfering with police.

Soto-Marrero was charged with reckless driving, engaging in pursuit, operating without a license, and interfering with police.

