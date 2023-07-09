32-year-old in stable condition after New London shooting
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - A 32-year-old man is in stable condition after a shooting in the area of Golden Street and Union Street.
Police said they responded to a report of a person shot at 3:33 AM.
The victim was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital before police arrived.
He was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is in stable condition, police said.
When police first arrived, two men in a silver Chevy Silverado pickup truck fled the scene.
Police followed the truck into Waterford until the pickup truck suffered a mechanical failure.
As the vehicle stopped, the passenger, 28-year-old Carlos Figueroa, ran from the truck.
He was taken into custody without incident and was found to have a firearm on him.
The driver, 28-year-old Christopher Soto-Marrero, was also taken into custody without incident.
Figueroa was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, possession of an extended magazine, and interfering with police.
Soto-Marrero was charged with reckless driving, engaging in pursuit, operating without a license, and interfering with police.
