Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Farmington man dies after being pulled out of water at Misquamicut State Beach

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Conn. (WFSB) - A Farmington man died after he was pulled out of the water at Misquamicut State Beach in Rhode Island Friday afternoon.

Lifeguards at Misquamicut State Beach pulled an unresponsive man out of the water and attempted to resuscitate him using CPR and a defibrillator.

The man was taken to Westerly Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Westerly police identified the man as 74-year-old Frank Sivel from Farmington.

Westerly EMS and Rhode Island’s Department of Environmental Management responded to the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Technical Discussion: Early Warning Weather Alert Sun Evening Through Tue AM Due To Flooding...
Technical Discussion: Early Warning Weather Alert Sun Evening Through Tue AM Due To Flooding Concerns!
State police were looking to identify a woman following a motor vehicle assault on Route 9 in...
State police seek public’s help to identify woman following vehicle assault
Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut
Crash on Cromwell Avenue in Rocky Hill.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Rocky Hill crash
Some CT parks, ponds, and beaches closed due to bacteria levels
Some CT parks, ponds, and beaches closed due to bacteria levels

Latest News

Josue Ortega-Torres Mug Shot
Man held on $5 million bond in connection to fatal stabbing in Meriden
Vernon police cruiser.
21-year-old killed in Vernon motorcycle crash
Meriden stabbing
Meriden Police investigate deadly stabbing
Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut