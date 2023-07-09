Farmington man dies after being pulled out of water at Misquamicut State Beach

Conn. (WFSB) - A Farmington man died after he was pulled out of the water at Misquamicut State Beach in Rhode Island Friday afternoon.

Lifeguards at Misquamicut State Beach pulled an unresponsive man out of the water and attempted to resuscitate him using CPR and a defibrillator.

The man was taken to Westerly Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Westerly police identified the man as 74-year-old Frank Sivel from Farmington.

Westerly EMS and Rhode Island’s Department of Environmental Management responded to the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

