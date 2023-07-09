Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Meriden Police investigating stabbing homicide

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Meriden Police say a man has died after a stabbing.

Police are currently investigating a homicide on the 800 block of Hanover Street.

The victim is a 44-year-old man.

He was transported to Midstate Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, and there is no more information at this time.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Detective JAD Hadir at the major crimes division at (203) 630-6250.

Channel 3 has a crew on scene. Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Cromwell Avenue in Rocky Hill.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Rocky Hill crash
State police were looking to identify a woman following a motor vehicle assault on Route 9 in...
State police seek public’s help to identify woman following vehicle assault
FORECAST: Early Warning Weather Alert Sun Evening Through Tue AM Due To Flooding Concerns!
Technical Discussion: Early Warning Weather Alert Sun Evening Through Tue AM Due To Flooding Concerns!
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
This happened on Wednesday around 6 p.m.
Oil tanker driver is arrested after testing 6 times above the legal limit

Latest News

FORECAST: Early Warning Weather Alert Sun Evening Through Tue AM Due To Flooding Concerns!
Technical Discussion: Early Warning Weather Alert Sun Evening Through Tue AM Due To Flooding Concerns!
One of state’s biggest Fourth of July celebrations underway in the Capitol City
One of state’s biggest Fourth of July celebrations underway in the Capitol City
Shooting
Man shoots himself in hand, Found with illegal “ghost guns”
New Haven Police Generic
Driver charged with murder after shooting man in SUV