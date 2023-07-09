Meriden Police investigating stabbing homicide

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Meriden Police say a man has died after a stabbing.

Police are currently investigating a homicide on the 800 block of Hanover Street.

The victim is a 44-year-old man.

He was transported to Midstate Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, and there is no more information at this time.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Detective JAD Hadir at the major crimes division at (203) 630-6250.

