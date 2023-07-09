Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Norfolk emergency management issues declaration of emergency due to flooding

Heavy downpours have hit our state’s northwest corner.
By Mike Cerullo
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Conn. (WFSB) - Heavy downpours have hit our state’s northwest corner.

Emergency management for the town of Norfolk has issued a “declaration of emergency” due to flooding.

Litchfield Road (Route 272) is closed near Estey Road.

The area saw somewhere between five and seven inches of rain in a three-hour timeframe.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Technical Discussion: Early Warning Weather Alert Through Tuesday Morning
Technical Discussion: Early Warning Weather Alert Through Monday Evening
Josue Ortega-Torres Mug Shot
Man held on $5 million bond in connection to fatal stabbing in Meriden
Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut
A tractor trailer took down several utility poles along Nod Road in Clinton on July 6,...
Tractor trailer takes down multiple utility poles along road in Clinton
State police were looking to identify a woman following a motor vehicle assault on Route 9 in...
State police seek public’s help to identify woman following vehicle assault

Latest News

Norfolk emergency management issues declaration of emergency due to flooding
Norfolk emergency management issues declaration of emergency due to flooding
Technical Discussion: Early Warning Weather Alert Through Tuesday Morning
Technical Discussion: Early Warning Weather Alert Through Monday Evening
Christopher Soto-Marrero (left) and Carlos Figueroa (right)
32-year-old in stable condition after New London shooting
Josue Ortega-Torres Mug Shot
Man held on $5 million bond in connection to fatal stabbing in Meriden