Norfolk emergency management issues declaration of emergency due to flooding

NORFOLK, Conn. (WFSB) - Heavy downpours have hit our state’s northwest corner.

Emergency management for the town of Norfolk has issued a “declaration of emergency” due to flooding.

Litchfield Road (Route 272) is closed near Estey Road.

The area saw somewhere between five and seven inches of rain in a three-hour timeframe.

A local declaration of emergency is now in place in Norfolk due to flooding. RT 272 is closed from Bruey Rd to Rt 263 in Goshen. Numerous side roads are closed including Smith Rd, Old Goshen Rd, Estey Rd, Meekertown Rd. Please avoid the area as roads are undermined. pic.twitter.com/dDj8Fe58BB — Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO (@NorfolkPIO1) July 9, 2023

