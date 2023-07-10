1 home evacuated, 3 others told to shelter in place due to flooding in Kent

KENT, CT (WFSB) - A home in Kent needed to be evacuated due to flooding, according to fire officials.

The home was evacuated on Preston Mountain Road on Monday morning.

They also said that people in three other homes on the road were told to shelter in place.

A fire official told Channel 3 that the flooding was the result of heavy rain that came down a mountain and into a brook. The brook became diverted into the neighborhood.

Officials say the residents heeded warnings, and those who needed to evacuate did so by themselves. Otherwise, a water rescue would have been needed.

Crews noted that the rain stopped by late Monday morning and some of the water receded.

However, they said the Housatonic River was flooded and some town roads would be closed on Monday as a result.

