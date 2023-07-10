2 in critical condition from New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two people were were critical condition from a crash that happened in New Haven on Sunday.

Police said they responded to the three-vehicle crash on Foxon Boulevard and found the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder collided with a Mercedes Benz and a Hyundai Elantra.

“Investigators believe that the Nissan Pathfinder was traveling east on Foxon Boulevard and veered into the opposing travel lane, leading to a collision with the two vehicles that were traveling westbound,” New Haven police said in a news release.

The driver of the Pathfinder was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for significant injuries. He was listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Mercedes Benz was also transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for injuries. The driver was listed in critical but stable condition.

The person behind the wheel of the Elantra, along with a passenger, were evaluated at the hospital for minor injuries and were discharged.

Police said were trying to figure out what led up to the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it was urged to contact police at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

