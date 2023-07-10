2 hospitalized after Middletown fire

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Two people were hospitalized after a fire at an apartment complex in Middletown on Sunday night.

Just before midnight, crews responded to calls for a structure fire at the Hunter’s Crossing Apartments on Russett Lane.

Firefighters were forced to rescue two residents off a balcony when they arrived at the scene.

The victims were transported to the hospital, but they are expected to be okay, according to public safety dispatchers.

The blaze was contained to a single unit of the complex and the fire is under investigation.

Stay Tuned to Eyewitness News for Updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.