Ansonia man charged with assaulting, kidnapping victim

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - A man faces a number of charges for a violent kidnapping in which he forced a victim into his car and drove from Norwalk to Ansonia.

Enrique Rivas-Castillo, 23, of Ansonia, was charged with second-degree kidnapping, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree threatening, violation of conditions of release, interfering/resisting arrest, use of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell hallucinogenic substances, reckless driving, and engaging in a police pursuit.

Enrique Rivas-Castillo was arrested for a kidnapping and assault case that spanned from Norwalk...
Enrique Rivas-Castillo was arrested for a kidnapping and assault case that spanned from Norwalk to Ansonia, according to police.(Norwalk police)

On July 5 just before 12:30 p.m., Norwalk police said they received a complaint that Rivas-Castillo had threatened the complainant by phone.

Officers learned that on July 3, 2023, Rivas-Castillo was at the victim’s home in Norwalk and threatened to assault the victim. The victim ran out of the home, but Rivas-Castillo chased the victim, grabbed the victim, and pulled the victim into his vehicle. He drove the victim onto Interstate 95 and got off at an unknown exit.

Police said he drove onto a dead end street where punched the victim.

The victim was able to escape, but Rivas-Castillo grabbed the victim and struck and slammed victim’s face on the ground. The suspect then then dragged the victim back to the car, and then drove to his home in Ansonia, police said.

The victim reported being drugged and woke up on July 4, police said. Rivas-Castillo assaulted the victim again at that point. The victim escaped once again and was able to return home.

Rivas-Castillo was arrested by Ansonia police for the portion of the incident that happened in Ansonia. However, he was released.

While the victim was safe at the Norwalk Police Department, Officers received information that Rivas-Castillo was in Norwalk looking for the victim.

Officers immediately searched for Rivas-Castillo. He was quickly found driving. When officers tried to stop him, they said he led them on a pursuit through South Norwalk and onto I-95 eastbound.

Rivas-Castillo left I-95 in Westport, but drove back onto the highway westbound.

The pursuit ended in Stamford after he struck multiple police cars, police said. He then fled his vehicle on foot and jumped off the I-95 overpass near exit 6.

He was quickly taken into custody with the help of the Stamford Police Department.

Police said the suspect was transported to Stamford Hospital for evaluation. Once he was released, he was transported back to the Norwalk Police Department where he was charged.

His bond was set at $1 million. He faced a judge on July 6.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

