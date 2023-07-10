Drivers warned of ponding, flooding from heavy rain Monday

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Ponding and flooding were an issue on a number of Connecticut roads on Monday morning.

Heavy rain worked its way across the state, which prompted an Early Warning Weather declaration from Channel 3′s meteorologists.

WFSB’s Early Warning Weather Tracker scoped out conditions on Route 8 south coming from Torrington.

Hydroplaning was a huge concern.

Heavy rain subsided around 6 a.m. down Route 8, but a substantial amount of water remained on the road.

Drivers were urged to budget in extra time to get to their destinations.

