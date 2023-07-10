Summer Escapes
Drivers warned of ponding, flooding from heavy rain Monday

Channel 3's Early Warning Weather tracker checked out conditions in Hamden.
By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Ponding and flooding were an issue on a number of Connecticut roads on Monday morning.

Heavy rain worked its way across the state, which prompted an Early Warning Weather declaration from Channel 3′s meteorologists.

WFSB’s Early Warning Weather Tracker scoped out conditions on Route 8 south coming from Torrington.

Hydroplaning was a huge concern.

Heavy rain subsided around 6 a.m. down Route 8, but a substantial amount of water remained on the road.

Drivers were urged to budget in extra time to get to their destinations.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Updates to the forecast from Channel 3′s meteorologists can be read in their technical discussion here.

Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker checked out road conditions along Route 8 coming from Torrington around 6 a.m. on Monday.

