Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz begins this week

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It’s an exciting week for the capital city.

The 32nd Annual Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz will get underway on Thursday.

It’s Hartford’s biggest event of the summer and it draws people from all over the region and country.

“I haven’t slept in 3 days,” said Diana Wimbish, Board Member for the Hartford Jazz Society.

The excitement is in the air.

“I am overjoyed, blown away, ecstatic, give me all the adjectives. They all work,” said Renee Smith, Board Member for the Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz.

The Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz will continue through Sunday, July 16.

“We wait all year long. The hard work, the commitment that goes into really pulling off this production. It’s like major,” Smith said.

Smith has helped organize the jazz fest for the last nine years.

“The harmony that’s generated, the enthusiasm. The smiles on the children’s faces, the family’s faces,” said Smith.

The event brings tens of thousands of people to Hartford’s Bushnell Park each year.

It’s the largest free festival of jazz in the country.

“This event draws people from everywhere because there aren’t a lot of events like it. With the diversity of acts that you’ll see, the different styles of jazz. All in this beautiful setting, in this natural amphitheater in Bushnell Park,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

With people coming from all over the country to Hartford for the jazz festival, an estimated $3 million comes into the city, which is a big boost for businesses.

Nearby hotels, like The Goodwin, are filling up.

“We are looking at a sold out weekend which is always very exciting and we’re even more looking forward to more events coming to downtown Hartford,” said Katie Fields, Director of Sales for The Goodwin Hotel.

The event will go on rain or shine.

This year’s festival of jazz starts a day earlier than usual, because local high school students will be performing on Thursday.

“We’re past excited, our only thing is we’re hoping that the rain stays gone,” said Wimbish.

