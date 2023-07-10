Summer Escapes
Man dies at hospital after being pulled from Connecticut River in Portland

A man was pulled from the Connecticut River in Portland on July 8, He later died at the hospital.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - A man was pulled from the Connecticut River in Portland, but ultimately died at the hospital, according to state police.

Troopers identified the man as 50-year-old Jhonny Herrera.

State police said they were called to the Glastonbury Yacht Club in Portland around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday for a possible drowning in the river,

“Life saving measures were attempted by civilians and EMS, and the victim was transported to Middlesex Hospital where they were pronounced deceased,” state police said in a news release.

The Eastern District Major Crime Squad assumed the investigation, troopers confirmed.

No other details were released.

