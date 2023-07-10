Summer Escapes
Police arrest a woman for impersonation

Clemons provided a false name and identification when stopped by police for speeding.
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - While conducting traffic enforcement on Route 12 in Gales Ferry, a 21-year old woman provided a false name and identification.

The woman identified as Briana N. Clemons of Uncasville was initially stopped for traveling at a high rate of speed on June 12 at approximately 1:38 a.m.

After investigation, police found that Clemons signed a misdemeanor summons in the false name that she provided.

It was also found her license was suspended.

Clemons was released on a $200.00 cash bond with a court date of August 14 at the New London Superior Court.

