Popular swimming area closed Monday following significant rainfall

(WFSB) - The rain and a rising Housatonic River caused the state to close a popular swimming area Monday.

Barricades are up at Indian Well State Park. The park is closed because of all that rain.

The Housatonic River has to flow somewhere, and that’s over the banks and up onto the beach.

“Out here there’s some good bass and actually some northern pike, got an old boat,” said Ben Slowik of Derby. “Get out hopefully and take a few casts, but….”

But Slowik quickly realized a day on the Housatonic wasn’t in the cards, especially when it’s hard to make out where the boat ramp begins and the river ends.

Flooding from the recent rain forced the state to close the park as the high waters washed over the beach, the parking lot and even the picnic areas.

On both sides of the fast-moving river, two low lying neighborhoods in Shelton and Derby that frequently see flooding, were dealing with it once again.

The rising water made its way into their yards, but fortunately not their homes.

“Our neighbor knocked on our door and said the river is supposed to come up, got out there, started moving everything, making sure the boats and docks everything is okay. Everybody started helping each other. That’s the way it is down here,” said Dennis Smith, of Derby.

Smith said now it’s just a waiting game to see how far it will go.

Slowik back at Indian Well was heading back home.

“The only other place I would go is Lake Lillinoah which is above this and I can’t imagine that’s any better if this is this bad,” Slowik said.

Staff at the park told Channel 3 there is no word yet on Tuesday. That’s going to depend on how quickly the water recedes.

