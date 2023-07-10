Shots fired on Baldwin Street in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a shots fired incident in Waterbury Monday.

It happened on Baldwin Street at Washington Street, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area around 2:36 p.m.

Police found evidence of shots fired.

“There are no reported victims at this time,” Waterbury police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

