State police seek suspects after several street signs vandalized

HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) - A number of street signs were vandalized in the Town of Harwinton and state police hope someone knows who did it.

Troopers reported that more than 30 signs were spray painted in the area of Locust and Laurel roads.

They said they were first alerted to the vandalism during the early morning hours of Sunday.

Signs were spray-painted on the following roads:

Route 72 in the area of Locust Road

Locust Road

Laurel Road

Wake Robin Road

Plymouth Road

Valley Road

Campville Hill Road

Wildcat Hill Road

“The signs that were vandalized include stop signs, speed limit signs, street signs, roadway warning signs and also a radar speed sign,” state police said. “With this being said, please use caution while traveling through these areas since some of these signs have been completely spray painted and are not clearly legible.”

Troopers said almost all of the signs had the initials “LP” written on them with either blue or black spray paint.

They also believe the vandalism occurred throughout the night Saturday into Sunday.

“We are seeking help from the public to help identify the individual(s) who damaged state and town property,” troopers said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact state police at 860-626-7900.

