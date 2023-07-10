Tractor trailer rollover closes highway ramp in South Windsor
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – A tractor trailer rollover closed a highway ramp in South Windsor Monday afternoon.
The crash happened on the I-291 west to I-91 south ramp, according to state police.
The tractor trailer unit was hauling trash, state police said. Trash and diesel spilled onto the highway.
State police said no injuries were reported.
The ramp will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, according to police.
You can follow traffic updates from Channel 3 HERE.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.