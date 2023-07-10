Tractor trailer rollover closes highway ramp in South Windsor.

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – A tractor trailer rollover closed a highway ramp in South Windsor Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on the I-291 west to I-91 south ramp, according to state police.

The tractor trailer unit was hauling trash, state police said. Trash and diesel spilled onto the highway.

#cttraffic Troop H is investigating a TT unit rollover - 291 westbound at I-91 southbound on-ramp. No injuries reported. TT unit was hauling trash which is now on the highway, along with diesel spill. 291 is shut down for undetermined time; traffic diverted off exit 2B. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 10, 2023

State police said no injuries were reported.

The ramp will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, according to police.

