What you need to know about Amazon Prime Day

By Cassidy Williams
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WFSB) - It’s a week that rivals Black Friday in the shopping world: Amazon Prime Day.

It seems to get bigger every year, and many other retailers are jumping into the mix.

Eyewitness News down what you need to know before you break out your credit card.

The second week in July has become one of the best times to scroll for deals online.

Last year Amazon reported selling more than 300 million items during Prime Day.

“We tend to see great discounts: anywhere from 15 up to 75%+ off,” said Bethany Hollars, money-savings expert.

It’s not just Amazon anymore.

Most major retailers are trying to compete.

This year Amazon Prime Day is on July 11 and 12.

Target Circle week started on the 9 and goes through the 15.

Walmart+ week runs from the 10 to the 13.

But Hollars said to be careful, not all discounts are what they seem.

“You do want to make sure that you’re a well-informed consumer. You know what the types of items are that you’re going to buy, so you can do a little bit of that pricing research and make sure you’re actually getting a good deal,” Hollars said.

For example, let’s say a product is normally $50. A week or so before Prime Day, they might increase the price all the way up to $75 so that on Prime Day they can decrease it back down to $45 and advertise a 40% discount when really it’s only $5 less than the original price.

There’s something else to watch out for: scammers.

“Any big shopping holiday is a big opportunity for scammers because they know that we are online, and scammers like to be where we are,” said Kristen Johnson with the Better Business Bureau serving Connecticut.

Johnson said to watch out for Facebook ads that seem too good to be true.

“When they click on the links to these ads, look at where the website is taking you, does it match the business on the advertisement? Look at the URL. Does that match the business’ website? Then look for contact information, and call it, especially if it’s a company you’ve never heard of,” Johnson said.

A couple of minutes to do some research can help prevent disappointment when your package arrives.

