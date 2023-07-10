Woman falls into 7-foot hole while walking to her mailbox, officials say
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A woman in Arizona was hospitalized after falling into a hole while walking to her mailbox.
First responders in Prescott Valley said they received a call for a woman who had fallen into a 7-foot-deep hole while walking to her mailbox near Coyote Springs Road and Mummy View Drive.
Crews arrived and performed a technical rope rescue to pull her out of the hole.
She was then taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries was not disclosed.
