Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Amazon Prime Day starts Tuesday

Amazon said it will offer millions of deals across categories on Prime Day.
Amazon said it will offer millions of deals across categories on Prime Day.(Amazon, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon Prime Day sales began Tuesday, with Prime members around the world getting exclusive access to millions of deals through Wednesday.

Amazon says it will offer more deals than any previous Prime Day event.

New deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods.

Amazon will offer millions of deals across categories, including items from top brands like Dyson, Theragun, and Frigidaire.

Customers who are not yet Prime members but want to get the most out of the sale can join or start a 30-day free trial.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

temperature trend for Tuesday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A break from the rain, also high humidity!
CT River Body Old Lyme - WFSB
Man found dead at mouth of Connecticut River
A man was pulled from the Connecticut River in Portland on July 8, He later died at the hospital.
Man dies at hospital after being pulled from Connecticut River in Portland
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.
How to get a free Subway sandwich on Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - South Africa's Caster Semenya is shown at the Diamond League athletics event in Doha,...
Olympic champion Caster Semenya wins human rights case but testosterone rules may remain for years
File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S....
Microsoft can move ahead with record $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, judge rules
Floods wash out roads and property in Kent
Cleanup continues in the Litchfield Hills following torrential rains
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in court in the Fulton county courthouse,...
A grand jury being seated Tuesday could decide whether Trump is charged over Georgia’s 2020 election
A man carries belongings through floodwaters from a home in Bridgewater, Vt., Monday, July 10,...
A surging river threatens Vermont’s capital as crews rescue more than 100 from swift water