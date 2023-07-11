Basketball league in Norwich helps teens grieve

(WFSB) - Teenagers in New London County are using basketball to help them grieve.

The friends and family of two teenagers killed in two separate incidents have formed teams in a pick-up league to overcome the pain.

“She was a very outgoing person, she loved to be around people, she loved her friends,” said Olivia Goode.

Goode lost her friend, 17-year-old D’Nazia Uzzle, almost three months ago.

Michele Lucas lost her niece.

“It’s tough, it’s tough,” Lucas said.

Uzzle was found dead in New London on April 15.

Her death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.

“My sister and brother-in-law had to walk across the stage to receive her diploma,” said Lucas.

About a month later in Norwich, 19-year-old Camaury Clack was shot to death at the Norwich Apartments on Sandy Lane.

“We are not going to let his name be forgotten,” said Leonard Miller with the Night Flight Basketball League.

Both of the teens loved basketball. So did their friends.

Now they grieve together on the court.

“When people come down here, it’s all love man,” Miller said.

The teens are both honored at Night Flight Basketball League, a group that gets together every Thursday.

The teenagers going through the unthinkable loss of a friend so young, can meet others going through the same thing.

“Everyone is able to come together and show love to her as a community and that’s a really great thing,” said Goode.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see people coming together like this, particularly the teens,” Miller said.

Clack played in the league before his death.

Just across the street from the court is a small memorial in his honor.

“We’ve dedicated two MVP trophies in Camaury’s name,” said Miller.

Uzzle’s team, Nay’s World, was created after her death.

Her friends can relate to Clack’s and meet more people going through the same heartbreak.

“Similar in age, both quite popular in their towns, you’ve got two towns here, kids of all backgrounds coming together as one,” Lucas said.

No arrests have been made in either case, but the family and friends of these teenagers are holding out hope.

“Justice for Nay, justice for Camaury too,” said Lucas.

“Do you think you’ll get it?” Eyewitness News asked.

“I know we will, I know we will,” Lucas said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.